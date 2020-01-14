See All Nurse Practitioners in Worcester, MA
Diana Piskala, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Overview of Diana Piskala, NP

Diana Piskala, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA. They graduated from U Mass.

Diana Piskala works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diana Piskala's Office Locations

    Worcester - Neponset Street
    5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 368-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2020
    This was our first time here. My daughter came in with complaints. Diana was great! She asked many questions, took notes, explained so that a layman could understand, ordered more testing to find the problem. I am very satisfied with the services that Diana provided. I would highly recommend her.
    Patricia Price — Jan 14, 2020
    Diana Piskala, NP
    About Diana Piskala, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316297070
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Mass
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Piskala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Piskala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Piskala works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Diana Piskala’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Diana Piskala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Piskala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Piskala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Piskala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

