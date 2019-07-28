Dr. Diana Risco, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Risco, OD
Overview of Dr. Diana Risco, OD
Dr. Diana Risco, OD is an Optometrist in Hawthorne, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Risco's Office Locations
Dr. Diana Risco O.D.14501 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 536-0327
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Davis Vision
- Medical Eye Service
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Diane is the best! It's easy to get an appointment. She and her associates are really good at what they do. Dr Risco is also extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of your eyes and care there of. If you need unbiased advising on an eye issue, she will give you good information. While she's not an ophthalmologist, she is probably more knowledgeable than many M.D.s.
About Dr. Diana Risco, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1861556177
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Risco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Risco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Risco speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Risco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Risco.
