See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Hawthorne, CA
Dr. Diana Risco, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Diana Risco, OD

Optometry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Diana Risco, OD

Dr. Diana Risco, OD is an Optometrist in Hawthorne, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Risco works at Dr. Diana Marie Risco Associates in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Risco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Diana Risco O.D.
    14501 Hindry Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 536-0327

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Davis Vision
    • Medical Eye Service
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Risco?

    Jul 28, 2019
    Dr Diane is the best! It's easy to get an appointment. She and her associates are really good at what they do. Dr Risco is also extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of your eyes and care there of. If you need unbiased advising on an eye issue, she will give you good information. While she's not an ophthalmologist, she is probably more knowledgeable than many M.D.s.
    Greg H — Jul 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Risco, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Diana Risco, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Risco to family and friends

    Dr. Risco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Risco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diana Risco, OD.

    About Dr. Diana Risco, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861556177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Risco, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Risco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Risco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Risco works at Dr. Diana Marie Risco Associates in Hawthorne, CA. View the full address on Dr. Risco’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Risco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Risco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Risco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Risco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Diana Risco, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.