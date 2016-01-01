See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Diana Rodriguez, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Diana Rodriguez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Diana Rodriguez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Diana Rodriguez works at Sahara Family & Skin Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Janet Wheble, PA
Janet Wheble, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sahara Family & Skin Clinic
    7720 W Sahara Ave Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 228-9888
  2. 2
    Surgical Weight Control Center
    3802 Meadows Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Diana Rodriguez?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Diana Rodriguez, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Diana Rodriguez, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Diana Rodriguez to family and friends

    Diana Rodriguez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Diana Rodriguez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Diana Rodriguez, PA-C.

    About Diana Rodriguez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598913808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Rodriguez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diana Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Rodriguez works at Sahara Family & Skin Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Diana Rodriguez’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Diana Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Diana Rodriguez, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.