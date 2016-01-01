See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Easton, MD
Diana Shorter

Pain Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Diana Shorter

Diana Shorter is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. 

Diana Shorter works at UM BWMC Vascular Center at Queenstown in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diana Shorter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Maryland Shore Medical Center At Easton
    219 S Washington St, Easton, MD 21601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 820-6517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Diana Shorter

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073919601
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

