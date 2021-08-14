Diana Singleton, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Singleton, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Diana Singleton, LMFT is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Counseling, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CHRISTIAN THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4601 N Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Directions (317) 519-0634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Singleton?
She is great-caring, compassionate, everything you want a therapist to be. Will laugh with you, but also so empathic when the situation arises. Honestly can’t say enough good things about her-she’s helped me transform my life for the better!
About Diana Singleton, LMFT
- Counseling
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1699716308
Education & Certifications
- CHRISTIAN THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Social Work
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Singleton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Diana Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Singleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.