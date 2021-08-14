See All Counselors in Indianapolis, IN
Diana Singleton, LMFT

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Diana Singleton, LMFT is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Counseling, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CHRISTIAN THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4601 N Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 519-0634

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 14, 2021
    She is great-caring, compassionate, everything you want a therapist to be. Will laugh with you, but also so empathic when the situation arises. Honestly can’t say enough good things about her-she’s helped me transform my life for the better!
    — Aug 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Diana Singleton, LMFT
    About Diana Singleton, LMFT

    • Counseling
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699716308
    Education & Certifications

    • CHRISTIAN THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Social Work
