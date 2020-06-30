See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Rocky Mount, NC
Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD

Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD is an Optometrist in Rocky Mount, NC. 

Dr. Stephenson works at Eyecarecenter in Rocky Mount, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Akers, OD
Dr. Thomas Akers, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Delisha Moore, OD
Dr. Delisha Moore, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Braswell, OD
Dr. David Braswell, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Stephenson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Eye Associates
    3044 SUNSET AVE, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-4978
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stephenson?

    Jun 30, 2020
    I saw her a year or two ago when she was with Millennium Eye Care, Marlboro, now I’m told she left. I cannot seem to find any contact information for her. If someone knows where she is now practicing, please post it,. She was terrific
    J. C. — Jun 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stephenson to family and friends

    Dr. Stephenson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stephenson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD.

    About Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093896334
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson works at Eyecarecenter in Rocky Mount, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stephenson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Diana Stephenson, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.