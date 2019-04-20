See All Counselors in Scottsdale, AZ
Diana Vigil, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Diana Vigil, MA

Counseling
2.3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Diana Vigil, MA is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    7500 E Mcdonald Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 946-0801

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(17)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Diana Vigil?

Apr 20, 2019
Amazing, caring. She does what's best for the child, not the parents. Works well with the court system.
— Apr 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Diana Vigil, MA
How would you rate your experience with Diana Vigil, MA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Diana Vigil to family and friends

Diana Vigil's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Diana Vigil

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Diana Vigil, MA.

About Diana Vigil, MA

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346480456
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Diana Vigil, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Vigil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Diana Vigil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Diana Vigil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Vigil.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Vigil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Vigil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Diana Vigil, MA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.