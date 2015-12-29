Dr. Diana Young, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Young, PHD
Dr. Diana Young, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Pleasanton, CA.
Diana Young, Ph.D.5674 Stoneridge Dr Ste 217, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 927-7200
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I'm 48, I saw my first therapist at 14, The depth and breadth of Dr. Young's knowledge as a psychologist is unprecedented in my experience. She's kind, empathetic, extremely intuitive, professional and highly ethical. She also understands the HSP personality trait. She is the first psychologist I've met other that Elaine Aron Ph.D, author of The Highly Sensitive Person, who could speak of this trait with fluency, expertise and confidence.
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1609922905
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.