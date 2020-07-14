Diane Brickley, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Brickley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diane Brickley, PT is a Physical Therapist in Hermantown, MN.
Essentia Health Wellness Clinic-Hermantown4289 Ugstad Rd, Hermantown, MN 55811 Directions
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've seen over a dozen Physical Therapist in my life and Diane Brickley is by far the best and most knowledgeable. She is a gifted health care provider and she puts "Care" into Healthcare.
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Diane Brickley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Diane Brickley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
