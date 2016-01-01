Diane Devos-Schmidt, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Devos-Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diane Devos-Schmidt, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Diane Devos-Schmidt, NP
Diane Devos-Schmidt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Diane Devos-Schmidt works at
Diane Devos-Schmidt's Office Locations
-
1
SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center715 Tank Farm Rd Ste C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-5577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pacific Central Coast Health Centers715 Tank Farm Rd # C, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-5577
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diane Devos-Schmidt?
About Diane Devos-Schmidt, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1790176543
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Devos-Schmidt accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Devos-Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diane Devos-Schmidt works at
Diane Devos-Schmidt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Devos-Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Devos-Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Devos-Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.