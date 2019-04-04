Dr. Dougherty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diane Dougherty, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Dougherty, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Baytown, TX.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plaza II 400 & 3064301 Garth Rd Ste 400, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-8400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dougherty?
Dr. Dougherty was friendly and made me feel comfortable enough to share my issues. I trusted her and she was a great listener.
About Dr. Diane Dougherty, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558343939
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.