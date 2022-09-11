Diane Gearhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Diane Gearhart, NP
Overview of Diane Gearhart, NP
Diane Gearhart, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Diane Gearhart's Office Locations
2000 Physician Medical Office2000 Physicians Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 314-1455
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Diane Gearhart took EXCELLENT care of me. I presented with a previously unknown to me, genetic blood clot disorder. She sent me straight to the hospital. Turns out, all the doctors at the hospital said I had so many clots, (I had both DVT AND PE clots) that I should be dead! Ended up in the hospital for a week. Because of her, I'm alive today! I'm so upset because I can't find her! She was previously at Clinica Sierra Vista on Physicians Plaza by Memorial hospital. If ANYONE out there knows where she.went, PLEASE let me know! I'll leave my email. Thank You!
About Diane Gearhart, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578010567
