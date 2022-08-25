Dr. Gottfried accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diane Gottfried, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diane Gottfried, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 760 Broadway Rm 2B-151, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 486-2788
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottfried?
I came to Dr. Gottfried with previous psychoanalysis experience, and have been seeing her weekly for about a year and a half. Since beginning therapy with her, I have seen a profound improvement in how I approach conflict and regulate my emotions. Dr. Gottfried practices with empathy and curiosity and offers thoughtful feedback during our sessions. I feel generally very supported and look forward to our sessions each week. I highly recommend Dr. Gottfried to anyone looking for a psychoanalyst/psychotherapist.
About Dr. Diane Gottfried, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710067426
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottfried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottfried. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottfried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottfried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottfried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.