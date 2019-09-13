Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diane Kelley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diane Kelley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Locations
- 1 1021 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste H, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 559-3164
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelley was professional, compassionate and understanding. Her report was thorough and fair. Her report helped me realize things that I had not seen or understood before. Thank you, Dr. Kelley, for a great job.
About Dr. Diane Kelley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194819797
Frequently Asked Questions
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
