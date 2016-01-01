Diane Kelley, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diane Kelley, LCSW
Overview
Diane Kelley, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Cape Coral, FL.
Diane Kelley works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy4417 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Ruth Rales Jewish Family Service21300 Ruth And Baron Coleman Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (631) 852-3333
-
3
Mental Health Center of Florida PA1848 SE 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (631) 852-3333
-
4
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diane Kelley?
About Diane Kelley, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1578969226
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Kelley accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diane Kelley works at
Diane Kelley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.