Diane Kimball, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.9 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Diane Kimball, NP

Diane Kimball, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR. 

Diane Kimball works at Oregon Medical Group in Eugene, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diane Kimball's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oregon Medical Group
    600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 342-2134
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 06, 2021
    She is very friendly and trustworthy. She takes time to answer any questions you might have.
    Joyce Wittish — Apr 06, 2021
    About Diane Kimball, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083603575
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diane Kimball has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Diane Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diane Kimball works at Oregon Medical Group in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Diane Kimball’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Diane Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Kimball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Kimball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Kimball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

