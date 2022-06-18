Diane Knights has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Diane Knights, FNP
Overview of Diane Knights, FNP
Diane Knights, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.

Diane Knights' Office Locations
- 1 11509 Hardin Valley Rd Ste 103, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (865) 200-4101
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Diane Knights is a very caring and compassionate nurse practitioner . I have received the best care from her than any nurse practitioner or doctor in my lifetime. She does have nurse practitioner students for whom she serves as preceptor but even the students are excellent. You could not ask for a better role model/preceptor than Ms. Knights. I should know. I am a retired nurse practitioner !
About Diane Knights, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437481462
Diane Knights accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Knights has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Diane Knights. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Knights.
