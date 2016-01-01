See All Nurse Practitioners in La Fayette, GA
Diana Morrison, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Diana Morrison, NP

Diana Morrison, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in La Fayette, GA. 

Diana Morrison works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette in La Fayette, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diana Morrison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Lafayette
    611 E Villanow St, La Fayette, GA 30728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Diana Morrison, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912938929
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

