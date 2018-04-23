See All Psychologists in Turnersville, NJ
Diane Palmer, APN

Behavioral Medicine
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Turnersville, NJ
Accepting new patients
Overview of Diane Palmer, APN

Diane Palmer, APN is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. 

Diane Palmer works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diane Palmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Turnersville Behavorial Health
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste M3, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Diane Palmer, APN

    Specialties
    • Behavioral Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902850761
    NPI Number
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diane Palmer, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diane Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Diane Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diane Palmer works at Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Diane Palmer’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Diane Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.