Diane Paul, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Diane Paul, FNP-C

Diane Paul, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Modesto, CA. 

Diane Paul works at US HealthWorks Modesto in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diane Paul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    US Health Works
    1340 Mitchell Rd, Modesto, CA 95351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 581-9711
  2. 2
    Tremayne Center for Medicine
    1600 Sunrise Ave Ste 16, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 549-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Diane Paul, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235428830
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diane Paul, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diane Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Diane Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diane Paul works at US HealthWorks Modesto in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Diane Paul’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Diane Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

