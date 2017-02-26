See All Counselors in Provo, UT
Diane Peterson, LMFT

Counseling
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Diane Peterson, LMFT is a Counselor in Provo, UT. 

Diane Peterson works at Covenant Sex Therapy in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Sex Therapy
    3355 N University Ave Ste 250, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 200-1339
  2. 2
    3325 N University Ave Ste 300, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 226-3008
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Diane Peterson, LMFT

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1164574018
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diane Peterson, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diane Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diane Peterson works at Covenant Sex Therapy in Provo, UT. View the full address on Diane Peterson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Diane Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

