Diane Salvadore, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Diane Salvadore, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Gatos, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    800 Pollard Rd Ste B207, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (408) 364-0766

Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disorders Related to Physical and Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    I met Diane Salvadore when my relationship with my three grown children and my wife were at a terrible place. Diane helped me recognize my addiction to alcohol through professional, thorough and empathetic discussions and guidance. We went down a path of deep insight and honesty and through that I have been able to engage in AA and stay sober for 11 years. I now have a great relationship with my kids and my wife of 38 years.
    Frank M in San Jose, CA — Mar 10, 2016
    About Diane Salvadore, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1831129154
