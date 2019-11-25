See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Diane Sawyer, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Diane Sawyer, APRN

Diane Sawyer, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Diane Sawyer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diane Sawyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    4002 Kresge Way Suite 124, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 25, 2019
Diane has been my nurse for 3 years. She is very knowledgeable in her profession and always puts her patients first - giving the best care.
Nov 25, 2019
Diane Sawyer, APRN
Diane Sawyer's Office & Staff

Experience with Diane Sawyer

About Diane Sawyer, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285185546
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Diane Sawyer, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Diane Sawyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Diane Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Diane Sawyer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Diane Sawyer’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Diane Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Sawyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

