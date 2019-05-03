Diane Vuotto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Vuotto, CH
Overview
Diane Vuotto, CH is a Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8130 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 253-2888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diane Vuotto?
When I originally went in to the ER I was in extreme pain. They did nothing but send me home with Oxy and an appointment with spine specialist. The appointment with the spine specialist left me feeling hopeless. They said there was nothing that could be done except shots in my spine. A friend recommended Dr. Vuotto. She was a life saver. Within a week of treatments, the pain was manageable. Within 2 weeks it was almost gone. She recommended a different spine specialist/Ortho Doctor and now I am on the road to a normal life! I can't say enough good things about Dr. Vuotto. She was a miracle in my life!
About Diane Vuotto, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1336294289
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Vuotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Diane Vuotto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Vuotto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Vuotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Vuotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.