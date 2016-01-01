Dr. Waddell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diane Waddell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Diane Waddell, PHD is a Psychologist in Temecula, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 41690 Enterprise Cir N Ste 200A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 973-9624
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diane Waddell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1710150776
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.