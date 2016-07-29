Diane Webb, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diane Webb, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Diane Webb, LMHC is a Counselor in Albany, NY.
Diane Webb works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Behavioral Health10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 689-0244Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diane Webb?
Diana Webb is not only an incredible therapist, but also an amazing human being! She is an authentic individual who will impact your life during and after sessions. Diane takes the time to build a relationship with each of her clients and caters to their needs. She helps to develop strategies that can be used throughout ones life, in order to become more mindful citizens. She is a healer and wonderful therapist!
About Diane Webb, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1396900262
Education & Certifications
- Suny
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Webb accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diane Webb works at
3 patients have reviewed Diane Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.