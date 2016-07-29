See All Counselors in Albany, NY
Diane Webb, LMHC is a Counselor in Albany, NY. 

Diane Webb works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Behavioral Health
    10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 689-0244
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2016
    Diana Webb is not only an incredible therapist, but also an amazing human being! She is an authentic individual who will impact your life during and after sessions. Diane takes the time to build a relationship with each of her clients and caters to their needs. She helps to develop strategies that can be used throughout ones life, in order to become more mindful citizens. She is a healer and wonderful therapist!
    Capital Region, NY — Jul 29, 2016
    About Diane Webb, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396900262
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Suny
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diane Webb, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diane Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diane Webb accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Diane Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diane Webb works at Pinnacle Behavioral Health in Albany, NY. View the full address on Diane Webb’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Diane Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

