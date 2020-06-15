Diane Zameska has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Diane Zameska, CRNP
Overview of Diane Zameska, CRNP
Diane Zameska, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Diane Zameska works at
Diane Zameska's Office Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Health Center Pharmacy2230 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions (215) 685-0603
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diane Zameska?
Diane Zameska is amazing! My mom is a type 2 diabetes patient. So she had an appointment with Zameska. She gave my mom proper instructions for a healthy diet and prescribed for the medicines and diabetes testing supplies. Ms. Zameska listens carefully to the problems and helps joyfully. Thanks to you Zameska if you're reading this!
About Diane Zameska, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962738765
Frequently Asked Questions
Diane Zameska accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diane Zameska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diane Zameska works at
Diane Zameska has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diane Zameska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diane Zameska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diane Zameska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.