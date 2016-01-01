See All Psychologists in Lewisburg, PA
Dr. Dianna Banks, PHD

Psychology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dianna Banks, PHD is a Psychologist in Lewisburg, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University.

Dr. Banks works at Dianna Banks, Licensed Psychologist in Lewisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dianna Banks, Licensed Psychologist
    23 N Derr Dr Ste 26, Lewisburg, PA 17837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 435-1644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Dianna Banks, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063753549
    Education & Certifications

    • Kent State University
    • SUNY Fredonia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dianna Banks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banks works at Dianna Banks, Licensed Psychologist in Lewisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Banks’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

