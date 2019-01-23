See All Nurse Practitioners in Spartanburg, SC
Dianna Garrett Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dianna Garrett

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dianna Garrett

Dianna Garrett is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Dianna Garrett works at ReGenesis Health Care in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Heather Oliver, ARNP
Heather Oliver, ARNP
5.0 (39)
View Profile
Megan Lanpher, ACNP-BC
Megan Lanpher, ACNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lolanda McBride, ARNP
Lolanda McBride, ARNP
4.2 (36)
View Profile

Dianna Garrett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regenesis Healthcare
    750 S Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-2411
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dianna Garrett?

    Jan 23, 2019
    I saw Dianna Garrett for the 1st time today & shes wonderful! Im so glad i went to her.
    Ann B in Spartanburg, SC — Jan 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dianna Garrett
    How would you rate your experience with Dianna Garrett?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dianna Garrett to family and friends

    Dianna Garrett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dianna Garrett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dianna Garrett.

    About Dianna Garrett

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043751761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dianna Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dianna Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dianna Garrett works at ReGenesis Health Care in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dianna Garrett’s profile.

    Dianna Garrett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dianna Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dianna Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dianna Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dianna Garrett?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.