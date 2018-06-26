Dr. Gerard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dianne Gerard, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dianne Gerard, PHD is a Psychologist in Lihue, HI.
Locations
- 1 4371 Puaole St Ste B, Lihue, HI 96766 Directions (808) 246-4501
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot express the degree of the quality of Dr. Gerard’s Care, It’s close to: “she may walk on water”!!!
About Dr. Dianne Gerard, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831265586
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerard.
