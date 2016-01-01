See All Psychologists in Groton, MA
Dr. Dianne Klipp Scollard, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dianne Klipp Scollard, PHD is a Psychologist in Groton, MA. 

Dr. Klipp Scollard works at Klipp Scollard Clinical Associates in Groton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Klipp Scollard Clinical Associates
    145 Lowell Rd, Groton, MA 01450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 448-5344
    • Anthem
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dianne Klipp Scollard, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336258946
