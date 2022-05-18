See All Nurse Practitioners in Lynchburg, VA
Dianne White Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dianne White

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dianne White

Dianne White is a Nurse Practitioner in Lynchburg, VA. 

Dianne White works at Wyndhurst Family Medicine in Lynchburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dianne White's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wyndhurst Family Medicine PC
    102 Archway Ct, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 237-3664

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dianne White?

May 18, 2022
Equal parts amazing and humble, Dianne is everything you are looking for!
J.N. — May 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dianne White
How would you rate your experience with Dianne White?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dianne White to family and friends

Dianne White's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dianne White

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dianne White.

About Dianne White

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003266099
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dianne White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dianne White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dianne White works at Wyndhurst Family Medicine in Lynchburg, VA. View the full address on Dianne White’s profile.

Dianne White has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dianne White.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dianne White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dianne White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dianne White?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.