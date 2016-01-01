See All Physicians Assistants in Bend, OR
Diklah Orevi, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Diklah Orevi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine.

Diklah Orevi works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bend Memorial Clinic Llp
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 706-5445
  2. 2
    Old Mill District Clinic
    815 Sw Bond St, Bend, OR 97702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-4900
  3. 3
    Redmond Clinic
    865 Sw Veterans Way, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-4900
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Diklah Orevi, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568720563
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diklah Orevi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Diklah Orevi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Diklah Orevi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diklah Orevi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diklah Orevi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diklah Orevi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

