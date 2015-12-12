Dr. Batalo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillon Batalo, OD
Dr. Dillon Batalo, OD is an Optometrist in Tallahassee, FL.
Americas Best Contacts & Eyeglasses1505 GOVERNORS SQUARE BLVD, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (805) 748-1356
- Aetna
Great experience. Highly recommended. Easy on the eyes!
- Optometry
- English
- 1811377591
Dr. Batalo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
