Dilys Poku-Mensah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP
Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
Dilys Poku-Mensah works at
Dilys Poku-Mensah's Office Locations
-
1
Edward M Kennedy Community Health Center19 Tacoma St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 853-1805
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy and respectful. She gave me all I needed and more.
About Dilys Poku-Mensah, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255569232
Frequently Asked Questions
