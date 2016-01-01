See All Physicians Assistants in Augusta, GA
Dimitry Melekhin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dimitry Melekhin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Dimitry Melekhin works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-4951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    About Dimitry Melekhin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801164900
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dimitry Melekhin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dimitry Melekhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dimitry Melekhin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dimitry Melekhin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dimitry Melekhin works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dimitry Melekhin’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dimitry Melekhin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dimitry Melekhin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dimitry Melekhin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dimitry Melekhin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.