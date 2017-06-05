Dina Hansen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dina Hansen, MA
Overview
Dina Hansen, MA is a Psychologist in Bellevue, WA.
Dina Hansen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beth Wilson Phd1621 114th Ave SE Ste 221, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 890-1938
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dina Hansen?
I know Dina for 10 years. She is very good in a diagnosis and problem analysis. Very helpful and has a lot of calming techniques to offer. I can not ask for a better support. She is absolutely great!
About Dina Hansen, MA
- Psychology
- English
- 1235350612
Frequently Asked Questions
Dina Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dina Hansen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dina Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.