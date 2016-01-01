Dina Malavsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dina Malavsky, PA
Overview
Dina Malavsky, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1203 Avenue J # 2, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 252-5800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dina Malavsky?
About Dina Malavsky, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104392927
Frequently Asked Questions
Dina Malavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dina Malavsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Malavsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Malavsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Malavsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.