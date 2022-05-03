See All Family Doctors in Citrus Heights, CA
Dina Medeiros, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Dina Medeiros works at Mercy Medical Group - Fair Oaks in Citrus Heights, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mercy Medical Group - Fair Oaks
    8001 Madison Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    May 03, 2022
    A sharp, effective professional, very thorough. I’ve never left an appointment with questions about why I came in or what the next steps were. Dina is creative , knowledgeable and trustworthy . You are in good hands in her care.
    Jason Marinko — May 03, 2022
    About Dina Medeiros, PA

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1649476011
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Dina Medeiros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dina Medeiros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dina Medeiros works at Mercy Medical Group - Fair Oaks in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Dina Medeiros’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dina Medeiros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Medeiros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Medeiros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Medeiros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

