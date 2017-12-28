Dina Mello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dina Mello, NP
Overview of Dina Mello, NP
Dina Mello, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dina Mello's Office Locations
- 1 795 Middle St Saint Annes Pain Ctr, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 674-4625
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I always felt that she listen to what I was saying. . She made me feel comfortable and explained everything that she prescribe for me. I never felt rushed..
About Dina Mello, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558698431
