See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Dina Trombley, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dina Trombley, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dina Trombley, FNP

Dina Trombley, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dina Trombley works at Christus Spohn Family Health in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dina Trombley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christus Spohn Family Health Center - Westside
    4617 Greenwood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 857-2872
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dina Trombley?

    Jan 18, 2019
    Excellent
    — Jan 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dina Trombley, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dina Trombley, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dina Trombley to family and friends

    Dina Trombley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dina Trombley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dina Trombley, FNP.

    About Dina Trombley, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013915073
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dina Trombley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dina Trombley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dina Trombley works at Christus Spohn Family Health in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dina Trombley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dina Trombley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Trombley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Trombley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Trombley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dina Trombley, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.