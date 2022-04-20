Dina Wagener, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dina Wagener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dina Wagener, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dina Wagener, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
1
Innovative Health and Wellness729 E ATLANTIC BLVD, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 943-5044Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pm
2
Mi Doctor Abrams6751 Abrams Rd Ste 108, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 466-6376
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Five arent enough. If i could count all of em in the night sky, that might be enough. Dina is EASILY the best provider ive had, no one else comes close. And at 50+ ive seen, and gladly left behind, many providers. Shes warm, crazy smart, cute-iful, exceptionally competent,,, shes just the most amazing girl ive ever known. It took me over 50 years to find someone i could talk to, about anything/everything. Its too upsetting to think about having another provider, i will NEVER look for another one. Once youve had the best, ____ all the rest. Love that girl.
About Dina Wagener, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1891165338
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Central Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dina Wagener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dina Wagener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dina Wagener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dina Wagener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Wagener.
