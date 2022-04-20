See All Physicians Assistants in Pompano Beach, FL
Dina Wagener, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dina Wagener, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dina Wagener works at MyCare Medical in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Health and Wellness
    729 E ATLANTIC BLVD, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 943-5044
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
  2. 2
    Mi Doctor Abrams
    6751 Abrams Rd Ste 108, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 466-6376
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Five arent enough. If i could count all of em in the night sky, that might be enough. Dina is EASILY the best provider ive had, no one else comes close. And at 50+ ive seen, and gladly left behind, many providers. Shes warm, crazy smart, cute-iful, exceptionally competent,,, shes just the most amazing girl ive ever known. It took me over 50 years to find someone i could talk to, about anything/everything. Its too upsetting to think about having another provider, i will NEVER look for another one. Once youve had the best, ____ all the rest. Love that girl.
    allan — Apr 20, 2022
    About Dina Wagener, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891165338
    Education & Certifications

    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • University of Central Florida College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dina Wagener, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dina Wagener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dina Wagener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dina Wagener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dina Wagener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dina Wagener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dina Wagener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dina Wagener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.