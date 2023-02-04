Dr. Dionne Orr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dionne Orr, OD
Dr. Dionne Orr, OD is an Optometrist in The Villages, FL.
Walmart Pharmacy 10-42624085 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 259-3575
Made me feel comfortable, explained everything so I could understand it. She took her time to make sure I was ok. My blood pressure was high so she sent me to my primary doctor and rescheduled my appointment
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.