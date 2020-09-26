Dr. D'Lane Miller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D'Lane Miller, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. D'Lane Miller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mary Esther, FL.
Turning Point Center124 E Miracle Strip Pkwy Ste 302, Mary Esther, FL 32569 Directions (850) 243-8086
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Have been a client since 1992. She has helped me get through he** so many times. I wouldn't be alive if it were not for her.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124098504
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.