Dr. Dmitry Meyerson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Meyerson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts/ Amherst.
Dr. Meyerson works at
Locations
Dmitry Meyerson, Ph.D.177 Airport Rd, Warwick, RI 02889 Directions (401) 329-2210Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal psychologist, who brilliantly interpreted my testing results. This greatly helped me move forward on my path, both personally and professionally. I cannot thank him enough.
About Dr. Dmitry Meyerson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1972033827
Education & Certifications
- Tewksbury State Hospital
- University Of Massachusetts/ Amherst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyerson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyerson works at
Dr. Meyerson speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyerson.
