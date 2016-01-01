See All Nurse Practitioners in Joliet, IL
Dolly Agba, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dolly Agba, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dolly Agba, RN

Dolly Agba, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Joliet, IL. 

Dolly Agba works at Will County Community Health Center in Joliet, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Naomi Chinavong, NP
Naomi Chinavong, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Monica Figueroa, NP
Monica Figueroa, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dolly Agba's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joliet Office
    1106 Neal Ave, Joliet, IL 60433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 727-8670
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dolly Agba?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dolly Agba, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Dolly Agba, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dolly Agba to family and friends

    Dolly Agba's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dolly Agba

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dolly Agba, RN.

    About Dolly Agba, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023027869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dolly Agba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dolly Agba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dolly Agba works at Will County Community Health Center in Joliet, IL. View the full address on Dolly Agba’s profile.

    Dolly Agba has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dolly Agba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dolly Agba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dolly Agba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dolly Agba, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.