Dr. Platt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolly Platt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dolly Platt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corona Del Mar, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1550 Bayside Dr Ste 13, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Directions (949) 640-6247
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Platt?
Dolly Platt is an engaging person and exceptionally bright. Her exposure to many cultures makes her skill set sharper that other therapists I have seen. I intuitively believe in her and her ability to help me navigate an increasingly difficult world.
About Dr. Dolly Platt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932123619
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.