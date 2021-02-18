Dolores Gutierrez, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dolores Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dolores Gutierrez, LPC
Overview
Dolores Gutierrez, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3410 Hondo Pass Dr, El Paso, TX 79904 Directions (915) 755-5888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am actually looking her up right now to recommend to someone and her children for services! I moved out of state & no longer see her however I did for a long time and for a few years she was amazing the tools she taught me still are apart mf day to day life!
About Dolores Gutierrez, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1568774081
Frequently Asked Questions
Dolores Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dolores Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dolores Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dolores Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dolores Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dolores Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.