Dominic Tellez, PA
Dominic Tellez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Cruces, NM.
- 1 1600 Phtorpe Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Directions (575) 526-6200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
About Dominic Tellez, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043544091
Dominic Tellez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dominic Tellez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dominic Tellez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dominic Tellez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dominic Tellez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.