Dominique Wilson, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dominique Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dominique Wilson, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dominique Wilson, LPCC is a Counselor in Lexington, KY.
Dominique Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
New Life Counseling Services, LLC, Lexington KY1099 S Broadway Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 309-2384
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dominique Wilson?
Awesome is the only word that comes to mind!!!
About Dominique Wilson, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1831478023
Education & Certifications
- LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dominique Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dominique Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dominique Wilson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dominique Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dominique Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dominique Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dominique Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.